Women's wrestling nationals: Sonam shocks Sakshi, wins gold

By IANS
Agra, Jan 30 (IANS) Haryana teenager Sonam Malik shocked 2016 Olympics bronze medallist and her senior statemate Sakshi Malik 7-5 in the 62kg final to win gold at the women’s National Wrestling Championship on Saturday.

This is the third consecutive win of two-time cadet world champion Sonam over Sakshi, having previously beaten her in the trials for the Asian Olympic qualifiers in February last year and in the trials for the Asian Championships in January last year.

Madhya Pradesh’s Pushpa and Haryana’s Manisha won bronze medals in the 62kg category.

The other two Olympic weight categories in which bouts were held on Sunday were 50kg and 57kg. Haryana’s Minakshi beat her statemate Henny Kumar in the final to win the 50kg gold while Maharashtra’s Swati Shinde and Delhi’s Kirti won bronze.

Anshu of Haryana won gold in the 57kg category, beating Railways’ Lalita in the final while Anshu’s statemate Mansi and Madhya Pradesh’s Raman Yadav won bronze.

In 55kg, Haryana’s Anju beat Delhi’s Bunty to win gold. Uttar Pradesh’s Indu Tomar and Delhi’s Sushma Shokin won bronze. Railways’ Pink won the 72 kg gold over Haryana’s Naina while Uttar Pradesh’s Priyanka and Railways’ Kavita won bronze.

–IANS

rkm/qma

