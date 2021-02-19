ADVERTISEMENT
Won't be under pressure in Aus Open final vs Djokovic: Medvedev

By Glamsham Bureau
Melbourne, Feb 19 (IANS) Russia’s Daniil Medvedev admitted that he won’t be under too much pressure in the Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic who has never lost a summit clash in Melbourne.

Medvedev reached his first Australian Open final on Friday after beating Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 and will be facing Djokovic in the final.

Djokovic has reached the Australian Open final eight times in his career and never lost. A win on Sunday will help the Serb get within two wins of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

“I don’t have a lot of pressure because Novak has never lost here in the final. He has all the pressure to get to Roger Federer and Rafa (in the all-time record of 20 men’s titles),” said Medvedev in the on-court interview after his semi-final match against Tsitsipas.

“I hope I will get out there and show my best tennis. As we have seen, I can win against the best names if I play well. He has more experience but more things to lose than me.”

Medvedev has prior experience of facing one of the “big three” in a Grand Slam final, having lost to Nadal in the 2019 US Open.

“I took a lot of experience (from the US Open final against Nadal). It was my first Grand Slam final against one of the greatest and on Sunday I will face one of the other greatest,” he said.

The 25-year-old Russian was clinical on Friday except in the third game when Tsitsipas threatened to stage a comeback from two sets to love down just as he did in his quarter-final match against Nadal.

“I saw that as soon as I was moving him around the court, it was not easy for him. As soon as I saw it in the first set, that became my strategy straight away,” said Medvedev.

He admitted that the slip-ups in the last set was due to the occasion getting to him. “I got a little bit scared and tight because it’s a semifinal of a Slam,” said Medvedev.

–IANS

rkm/vd

