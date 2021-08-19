HomeWorldSports

Woods's well-travelled 2002 season putter on auction

By Glamsham Bureau
New York, Aug 18 (IANS) Golfer Tiger Woods’s putter from the 2002 season has been listed at the Golden Age Golf Auctions and is set to better the $155,000 that the 2001 season putter fetched at a similar auction last September.

The putter also comes with a letter from Scotty Cameron, the manufacture of the putter. The letter states,

“The putter was made as a backup for Tiger Woods. The note is a special piece of history that the 2001 version doesn’t include, increasing the rarity of a one-of-a-kind putter”.

Woods, a 15-time Major champion and 82-time PGA Tour winner, used to get three Scotty Cameron putters for his PGA Tour campaign in a season.

Woods’s old putters are being auctioned online as the golfing star enters the last bend of his career.

The auction states the putter ‘has spent the past 18-plus years in the Far East, the Middle East and Europe’.

Woods has not featured in any golf event since his accident in February this year.

–IANS

kh/

