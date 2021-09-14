World Championships spots up for grab at Elite Men's National Boxing Championships

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Defending champions Shiva Thapa and Mohammad Hussamuddin will be among the country’s top boxers vying for titles as well as spots in the World Championships squad when the 5th Elite Mens National Boxing Championships starts at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary, Karnataka, on Wednesday.

With the participation of 35 States/UT Units and Boards and close to 400 boxers, the championships will be played as per the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) revised weight divisions, increased from 10 to 13.

- Advertisement -

The 2017 World Championships bronze medallist Gaurav Bidhuri will be another notable name to be seen in action in the seven-day event which will close on September 21. Subsequent selection trials will continue till September 24, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a release on Tuesday.

The prestigious domestic boxing event is making a comeback after a gap of one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the last edition being held in 2019 in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

The upcoming championships will also serve as a great opportunity for the boxers as the gold medallist will be selected to represent the country at the upcoming 2021 AIBA Elite Men’s World Boxing Championships, scheduled in Belgrade, Serbia from October 24-November 6.

The gold and silver medallists of the National Championships will join the national coaching camp.

- Advertisement -

While the remaining two spots in the camp will be decided based on selection trials, which will take place right after the Nationals. The two bronze medallists of the Nationals will compete alongside the boxers representing the second teams of Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), and Haryana — the three top teams at the last National Championships.

The announcement of the remaining two names for the national camp will be made on September 24 based on the selection trials.

–IANS

bsk