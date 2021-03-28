ADVERTISEMENT
World Cup: India win rapid fire pistol mixed team gold (Ld)

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Indian teenageers Vijayveer Sidhu and Tejaswini won the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team gold at the World Cup on Saturday. They beat compatriots Gurpreet Singh and Abhidnya Ashok Patil 9-1 in a one-sided final.

This was India’s 13th gold medal of the World Cup, and with eight silver and six bronze medals also in the kitty, India’s tally stands at 27 medals. Sunday is the last day of the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup, being held in rifle, pistol, and shotgun events at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting ranges.

India are far ahead of the second-placed the United States of America, who have won three gold, three silver and one bronze medal for a tally of seven. Italy are third with two gold and two bronze medals, while Denmark are fourth with two gold and one bronze to show for their efforts so far.

In the second final of the day, the Italian pair of Alessia Iezzi and Valerio Grazini struck gold in the trap mixed team competition, when they defeated Slovakia’s Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova and Adrian Drobny 39-36 in the gold medal match. The trap mixed team is an Olympic discipline.

Indian pair Sreyashi Singh and Kynan Chenai had made it through to the bronze medal match in the trap mixed team, after shooting 141 out of 150 in the qualification round. They stood fourth among 13 teams and faced the Turkish duo Yavuz Ilnam and Safiye Sariturk for a shot at a World Cup medal.

However the Turkish pair, riding on a brilliant performance by Yavuz, who shot down 23 out of the allotted 25 targets, claimed the bronze, with the final score line reading 38-35 in their favour, after 50 shots.

The 10th and final competition day on Sunday has three finals scheduled. The first final is the 25m rapid fire pistol team men’s competition while the World Cup ends with two shotgun finals — trap women’s and men’s team competitions.

