World Sports

World Cup: Indian shooters win two more gold (Ld)

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Indian pistol shooters gave a good account of themselves as they took the gold medal tally to three by winning both men and women’s 10m air pistol team events on the second day of the World Cup at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges on Sunday.

The national team consisting of Yashaswini Singh, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha Paramanantham defeated Poland 16-8 to win gold in the women’s 10m air pistol team event.

After an outstanding performance by the women’s team, the men’s team also stayed on the right track and beat Vietnam 17-11 to win the gold in the 10m air pistol event. Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Shahzar Rizvi were the members of the gold-winning team.

Earlier, the Indian men’s 10m air rifle team had to settle for silver as they lost 14-16 to the USA. Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, Deepak Kumar and Pankaj Kumar won the team silver. In the bronze medal match, Korea beat Iran 17-15.

The Indian women’s team, comprising Shriyanka Sadangi, Nisha Kanwar and Apurvi Chandela, finished fourth in the 10m air rifle event.

By winning two gold and one silver on Sunday, India’s medal tally has swelled to eight, including three gold and three silver medals. On Saturday, Yashaswini had won individual gold in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

–IANS

