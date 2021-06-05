World Cup qualifiers: Neymar scores as Brazil keep slate clean

Adv.

Porto Alegre (Brazil), June 5 (IANS) Neymar scored one goal and set up another as Brazil beat Ecuador 2-0 in their FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Richarlison opened the scoring just after the hour when he latched onto Neymar’s cross and sent a powerful finish past Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez.

The hosts were awarded a stoppage-time penalty when Gabriel Jesus was brought down by Angelo Preciado, reports Xinhua.

Neymar missed his initial spot-kick but was given another chance after Dominguez was deemed to have come off his line. The Brazil No. 10 made no mistake with his second attempt, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and nonchalantly lifting a shot into the top right corner.

The result at the Beira-Rio Stadium continues Brazil’s perfect record in the South American qualifying campaign. The five-time world champions now have 15 points from five matches, four points ahead of second-placed Argentina. Ecuador are third with nine points.

The top four teams at the end of the CONMEBOL qualifying tournament will earn an automatic berth at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. The fifth-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

–IANS

