ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

World No.2 'just gives me some energy', says Medvedev

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Washington, March 25 (IANS) Having come as world number two and top seed at the Miami Open, Russian star Daniil Medvedev said he feels no added pressure and the ranking gives him “some energy boost”.

On March 15, the Russian became the first player other than Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray to be ranked in the top two since 2005, Xinhua news reports.

“It’s been already one week, I could feel maybe pressure, and I feel like it just gives me some energy boost,” Medvedev said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just want to play better and better to prove to myself I deserve this and hopefully I can show some great tennis in Miami.”

“Definitely being top seed for a Masters event, especially this one in Miami, being No. 2 in the world, I’m enjoying the moment. I don’t feel the pressure except for the pressure that I like to win matches and I want to win every tournament I play.

“Since I was young this pressure always stays with me, but I feel like it’s a good competitive pressure. I don’t really feel pressure from the outside because I know that if I play good I have my chances to win the tournaments and that’s the most important,” the 25-year-oldadded

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian also said his ranking breakthrough bolstered his belief that he belonged among the elite and his ascent to world number two did not come out of the blue.

“To be honest, everything changed since long time ago. I became more mature in terms of tennis, in terms of life also. I worked a lot on the practice court, improved big time my tennis, my physicality for sure, my mental strength. All of these small details, they count.”

Medvedev, who won three titles of the Masters events, will play either US player Sam Querrey or Lu Yen-Hsun of Chinese Taipei in his opening match in Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/ksk/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEngland striker Rashford doubtful for San Marino clash
Next articleCricket between Pak and India very important: Afridi
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

AITA U-14 tennis: Nikhil beats top seed to enter semis

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 24 (IANS) Nikhil Kurapati Sreenivas on Wednesday won a hard battle against top seed Tanussh Ghildyal to reach the boys' semi-finals...
Read more
Sports

ITF WTT Cup tennis: Top seed Rawat upset, 4 Indians progress

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 24 (IANS) Dalibor Svrcina of Czech Republic upset top seed Sidharth Rawat 6-4, 6-1 even as four other Indians progressed to...
Read more
Sports

Yuki Bhambri to lead Delhi in Premier Tennis League

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Yuki Bhambri will lead Delhi Binny's Brigade in the third edition of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) to...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates