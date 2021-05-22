World No. 3 Simona Halep pulls out of French Open due to injury

Adv.

Paris, May 21 (IANS) World No. 3 from Romania, Simona Halep, on Friday announced her withdrawal from this year’s edition of the French Open, where she won her first Grand Slam title in 2018.

The French Open commences on May 24 with the final scheduled on June 13.

The 29-year-old, who also won the Wimbledon in 2019, suffered a tear in her left calf during her second-round match against Germany’s Angelique Kerber at the Italian Open in Rome last week.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from @rolandgarros this year,” Simona wrote on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, the tear in my left calf needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short. Withdrawing from a Grand Slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete, but it is the right and only decision to make.

“The thought of not being in Paris fills me with sadness, but I will focus my energy on recovery, staying positive and getting back on court as soon as it is safe to do so. Roland Garros 2022, I’m coming for you!”

Former world No.1 Simona has been one of the most consistent players on clay over the past decade, having also been runner-up at Roland Garros in 2014 and 2017, champion in Madrid in 2016 and 2017, and champion in Rome in 2020.

–IANS

akm/arm