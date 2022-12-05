scorecardresearch
World No 3 Sukant Kadam smashes gold at the Peru Para Badminton International

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) World No 3 Sukant Kadam smashed his way to gold medal at the recently concluded Peru Para Badminton International. The ace shuttler defeated Singapore’s Chee Hiong Ang.

Sukant maintained his dominance right from the word go in the finals. He defeated Chee Hiong Ang in straight sets with a score line of 21-14 and 21-15. The match lasted 32 minutes. The ace shuttler didn’t put a foot wrong and had a great final.

Talking about the same Sukant Kadam said, “I am really happy with the result, I have been training hard. I have had a good year and I hope that I continue with the same consistency next year.”

–IANS

