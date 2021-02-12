ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

World Para Athletics GP: 2 golds among India's 5 medals on Day 2

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Dubai, Feb 12 (IANS) Indian para-athletes continued their good show at the 12th Fazza International World Para Athletics Grand Prix winning five medals, including two golds, on the second day of the competitions.

Para-athlete Simran got closer to her Paralympic dream as she clinched the gold medal in women’s 100m T13 final, clocking 12.74 seconds. This was her second international medal after the China Grand Prix in 2019.

“It feels very good to finally compete internationally. Almost after two years, I was competing in an event. Though I had felt some pain in my hamstring; this is a recurring injury,” said the visually impaired athlete from Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My dream is to break the world record at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. I am targeting 11.40secs. I will work harder to better my timing now,” she added.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Neeraj Yadav hurled the discus to a distance of 35.49m to take the gold in men’s discus throw F55.

In men’s long jump final T44, Praveen Kumar (5.95m) and Pardeep (5.73m) claimed the second and third positions with jumps of 5.95m and 5.73m, respectively and finishing Kantinan Khumphong (5.50m in T63). It was a combined T44/63 event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among others, Bhagyashri Mahavir Jadhav claimed the bronze medal in women’s Javelin F34 with a throw of 11.36m.

On the opening day, Devender Kumar and Nimisha Suresh Chakkungalparambil had won the gold medals in their respective events.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleICC postpones three World Cup League 2 series due to Covid-19
Next articlePulkit Samrat shares his workout ‘gyaan’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Race walking meet: Sandeep looks to qualify for Olympics in 20km

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb (IANS) Haryana's international athlete Sandeep Kumar could achieve Tokyo Olympic qualification time of one hour 21 minutes when he...
Read more
Sports

World Para Athletics GP: Devender, Nimisha win gold on opening day

IANS - 0
Dubai, Feb 11 (IANS) Para-athletes Devender Kumar and Nimisha Suresh Chakkungalparambil clinched a gold medal each as India started their campaign at the...
Read more
Sports

Even as DSP, Hima Das will keep sprinting for India: Rijiju

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has made it clear that ace sprinter Hima Das -- who will be...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

New Delhi World Cup: Race for 25m rapid pistol heats up

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India hasn't secured an Olympic Games quota in men's 25m rapid pistol, but the shooting world...

Australian Open: Thiem beats Kyrgios, Djokovic through (Lead)

Opener Rohit Sharma may be under pressure to perform

Remedios and Shravya wins AITA Talent Series tennis titles

AITA Women's C'ship: Sravya Shivani-Sharmada win doubles title

Late Santana equaliser helps Hyderabad to 1-1 draw vs East Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021