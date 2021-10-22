World snooker qualifiers: Chitra, Advani win three in a row

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Karnataka’s seasoned campaigner Chitra Magimairaj, who had lost all her six matches in the Y-camp (1st leg), started the second phase in a determined fashion and registered three back-to-back victories in the World Snooker Qualifiers, a BSFI National Selection Tournament.

Chitra struck top form and potting confidently carved out wins against the top two Indian women cueists, Vidya Pillai (Karnataka) and Amee Kamani (Madhya Pradesh), and Indian No. 4 Anupama Ramchandran (Tamil Nadu) in the Wom’n’‘ ‘Z’ Camp (2nd leg) round-robin league matches at the Goregaon Sports Club billiards hall.

- Advertisement -

The National 9-ball pool champion, Chitra made a positive beginning on Thursday night, defeating Indian No. 2 Amee 3-1 (75-51, 59-14, 34-64, 48-10). The Bengaluru-based Chitra produced another sterling performance to get the better of National snooker champion Vidya 3-2 (34-51, 52-62, 94(42)-39, 65-08, 67-21). She proved that those earlier two wins were no flash in the pan as she went on to defeat Tamil ‘adu’s Anupama 3-1 (79-18, 33-85, 71-63, 59-51).

Meanwhile, in the men’s competition, Pankaj Advani, who recently claimed the Asian snooker crown, continued to march ahead unchallenged. The 36-year-old Indian No. 2, who was unbeaten in the first phase, scored three more wins in the Z-camp.

- Advertisement -

Advani (PSPB) defeated Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) 4-2 (67-05, 33-70, 81(81)-01, 54-02, 36-69, 58-26) and prevailed over Himanshu Jain of Telangana by a similar scoreline with the frame scores reading 07-102(65), 75(66)-35, 143(106)-00, 01-61, 71-08 and 89-00. He later tamed Pushpender Singh (RSPB) recording a quick 4-0 (64-27, 76-06, 64-19, 99(79)-06) win to remain unbeaten.

National champion Aditya Mehta (PSPB) won both his matches — against Himanshu 4-1 (73-07, 36-81(58), 87-56, 59-47, 86(86)-10) and later compiled a break of 112 and blanked Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) 4-0 (75-43, 120(117)-15, 94(64,30)-04, 54-21).

- Advertisement -

Res’lts – Women’s Z-camp (2nd leg): Anupama Ramachandran (TN) beat Arantxa Sanchis (MAH) 3-1 (78-37, 70-21, 30-60, 47-16); Keerath Bhandaal (DEL) beat Vidya Pillai (KTK) 3-2 (08-79(70),16-101(47,42), 65-51, 65-18, 70-43); Chitra Magimairaj (KTK) beat Amee Kamani (MP) 3-1 (75-51, 59-14, 34-64, 48-10); Anupama Ramachandran (TN) beat Varsha Sanjeev (TN) 3-2 (43-59, 81(71)-17, 62-36, 09-70, 81(56)-21); Chitra (KTK) beat Vidya Pillai (KTK) 3-2 (34-51, 52-62, 94(42)-39, 65-08, 67-21); Amee (MP) beat Keerath Bhandaal (DEL) 3-2 (32-64, 66-26, 58-59, 98-24, 64-59); Varsha (TN) beat Amee (MP) 3-2 (71-48, 17-55(42), 72(46)-93, 10-66(50), 62-48); Chitra (KTK) beat Anupama (TN) 3-1 (79-18, 33-85, 71-63, 59-51); Vidya (KTK) Arantxa (MAH) 3-2 (36-69, 68-39, 22-52, 67-27, 61’10) .

Men’s Z-camp (2nd leg): Laxman Rawat (PSPB) beat Pushpender Singh (RSPB) 4-0 (85(75)-32, 65-23, 69-27, 66(57)-14); Pankaj Advani (PSPB) beat Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) 4-2 (67-05, 33-70, 81(81)-01, 54-02, 36-69, 58-26); Aditya Mehta (PSPB) beat Himanshu Jain (TEL) 4-1 (73-07, 36-81(58), 87-56, 59-47, 86(86)-10); Mehta (PSPB) beat Kumar (RSPB) 4-0 (75-43, 120(117)-15, 94(64,30)-04, 54-21); Advani (PSPB) beat Jain (TEL) 4-2 (07-102(65), 75(66)-35, 143(106)-00, 01-61, 71-08, 89-00); Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) beat Pushpender (RSPB) 4-1 (109(109)-23, 53-69, 83-29, 78(59)-36, 60-31); Advani (PSPB) beat Pushpender (RSPB) 4-0 (64-27, 76-06, 64-19, 99(79)-06); Haria (PSPB) beat Neeraj (RSPB) 4-0 (67-17, 104(90)-22, 74-00, 59-13).

–IANS

bsk