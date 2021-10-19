World Snooker Qualifiers: Pankaj Advani shines with 121-point effort

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) India’s most celebrated cueist, Pankaj Advani (PSPB) neatly constructed a brilliant 121 points effort as he rallied splendidly from the loss of the opening two frames to prevail over Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 4-2 and record his fourth successive win in the Men’s ‘Y’ Camp (1st leg) round-robin league matches of the World Snooker Qualifiers, a BSFI National Selection Tournament on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old India No. 2 Advani, started hesitantly and the left-handed Dhvaj cashed on the opportunities to take a 2-0 lead. But, the cool and calculated Advani, winner of multiple World titles, showed his class as he turned on the magic in compiling a stupendous run which drew loud cheers and applause from the goodly crowds as he went on to win the third frame and get back into the match.

That three-figure break, the highest break so far in the competition, seemed to have knocked the fight out of Haria as the Bengaluru-based Advani went on to comfortable win the next three frames to complete a satisfying 29-74, 31-79, 121(121)-00, 69-14, 69-03 and 72-17 win.

On Monday night, Advani had defeated Pushpender Singh (RSPB) 4-1 (68(51)-34, 86-01, 00-86(86), 120(84)-11, 61-25) win, the organisers informed in a release on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, National champions Aditya Mehta (Men) and Vidya Pillai (Women) both suffered setbacks. The 35-year-old Mehta (PSPB) came lost to Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) who played steadily to clinch a 4-2 (13-87, 79-39, 44-55, 82-00, 67-01, 71-36) victory late on Monday. However, Mehta regained his winning form and with breaks of 83 (2nd frame), 72 (4th), and 56 (5th) defeated Pushpender Singh (RSPB) 4-1 (55-19, 98(83)-00, 56-65(46), 129(72)-00 and 69(56)-33) to keep his qualifying hopes alive.

In the women’s contest, Vidya of Karnataka came up with a tremendous break of 81 in the third frame but that effort went in vain as she was unable to prevent Tamil Nadu’s Anupama Ramachandran from scripting a hard-earned 3-2 (47-37, 41-71, 01-81(81), 92-34 and 83-38) victory. Earlier, Vidya got the better of compatriot Chitra Magimairaj 3-1 (74-8, 14-70, 58-37, and 44-29).

Results:

Men – Y-camp (1st leg): Aditya Mehta (PSPB) beat Pushpender Singh (RSPB) 4-1 (55-19, 98(83)-00, 56-65(46), 129(72)-00, 69(56)-33); Pankaj Advani (PSPB) beat Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 4-2 (29-74, 31-79, 121(121)-00, 69-14, 69-03, 72-17); Laxman Rawat (PSPB) beat Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) 4-3 (92(56)-3, 69(61)-24, 68-26, 32-70, 26-81, 42-61, 54-16).

Women – Y-camp (1st leg): Anupama Ramachandran (TN) beat Vidya Pillai (KTK) 3-2 (47-37, 41-71, 01-81(81), 92-34, 83-38); Amee Kamani (MP) beat Arantxa Sanchis (MAH) 3-0 (54-31, 57-19, 58-22); Varsha Sanjeev (TN) Keerath Bhandaal (DEL) 3-0 (52-31, 57-13, 71-42)

–IANS

bsk