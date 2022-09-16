scorecardresearch
World Wrestling Championships: Ravi Dahiya crashes out, Naveen enters bronze medal round

By Glamsham Bureau

Belgrade, Sep 16 (IANS) Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya crashed out in the second round of the 57kg freestyle category at the World Wrestling Championships here on Friday.

Ravi, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, was thrashed 10-0 by Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev, but the Uzbek wrestler’s quarterfinal loss ended Ravi’s hopes of a bronze medal repechage.

Earlier, Ravi had made it to the second round with a 10-0 win over Romania’s Razwan Marian Kovacs.

Naveen, on the other hand, entered the bronze medal match by defeating world number 4 Sirbaz Talgat of Uzbekistan 11-3 in the opening round of 70 kg repechage.

Naveen’s win directly put him into the bronze medal match as his next-round rival Ilyas Bekbulatov (Uzbekistan) could not play due to injury. Commonwealth Games champion Naveen will face Arnazar Akmataliev in a bronze medal match on Friday night.

–IANS

inj/bsk

