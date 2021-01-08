World Sports

Would love to see T10 cricket within Olympics, says Gayle

By IANS

Abu Dhabi/New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has stated that he would “love” to see T10 format of cricket in the Olympics.

“I would absolutely love to see T10 within the Olympics. It would be something huge for the sport from a general point of view. I also think T10 can be (held) within the United States also since it’s a big platform,” said Gayle while speaking from his home in Jamaica.

“I think most people don’t recognise the States for cricket, but T10 is very much suitable to be held within USA, and I believe it can help generate bigger revenues as well,” he added.

Gayle will be playing for Team Abu Dhabi in the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league slated to take place from January 28 to February 6.

“First of all, I want to say that it’s good to be back. I’ve missed the past two seasons, so it’s good to be back within T10. There are lots of talented players who will be on show, with the likes of Kieron Pollard and the other international players. So I’m definitely looking forward to be back with Team Abu Dhabi. South Africa’s Chris Morris is also in my team, and I’ve played with him before, so it’s good to be back playing with him and the boys again,” he added.

Speaking about his experience of playing in the T10 league, the ‘Universe Boss ‘said, “The first time I played T10 it was really exciting, fun and swashbuckling. I really liked it because it was just powerhouse hitting from ball one, and all the guys enjoyed it.”

“We had a good time as well, so like I said, being back and playing in Abu Dhabi now, it is a better wicket to bat on now, so more runs can be scored. I think that happened last year as well in Abu Dhabi – the scoring percentage rate is certainly higher now, so it’s good luck to the bowlers,” he added.

