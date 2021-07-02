WTA tennis tournaments in China cancelled for 2021

Adv.

Beijing, July 2 (IANS) The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has made changes to its calendar for the rest of the year, with some tournaments scheduled in China being cancelled.

This means the cancellation of the China Open, the Wuhan Open, the Zhengzhou Open, and the Tianjin Open for the second consecutive year, reports Xinhua.

“We have deeply regretted the cancellation of the tournaments in China. However, this is a wise choice for the global epidemic prevention and public health,” said a statement released by the China Open on Friday.

Furthermore, the fate of the WTA Finals in Shenzhen is still under discussion.

