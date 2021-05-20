WTC final between India and NZ likely to be attended by crowd

Adv.

Southampton, May 20 (IANS) Encouraged by presence of crowd in the ongoing match against Leicestershire at Rose Bowl, host county Hampshire looks set to welcome crowd during the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand which is scheduled to take place here on June 18-22.

Cricket in England last witnessed crowd in September, 2019 and the last season was played in front of empty stands. West Indies, Pakistan and Australia had toured England last year.

Rod Bransgrove, head of the Hampshire County Club, was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is allowing 4000 fans for the WTC final.

Adv.

“It is a high interest game and there is a good demand for it,” he said.

Though the ongoing county game at Rose Bowl has been affected by rains but the presence of crowd and applause has brought smiles to the face of cricketers.

The Hampshire county tweeted an interview with player Ian Holland on the presence of crowd.

Adv.

“You realise once the crowd is back, how much you miss it. Warming up in front of the crowd and then they clap when you are coming on and off. It is great to have supporters back. Getting back to some sort of normality, which is great,” said Holland.

“We have forgotten almost what it was like because it has been almost two years. Not that long. But it has been a long time without the crowd. But it did feel little bit different but it was really nice,” he added.

–IANS

Adv.

kh/