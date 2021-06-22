Adv.
WTC final: Fifth day's play starts after rain delay

By Glamsham Bureau
Southampton, June 22 (IANS) The fifth day’s play of the World Test Championship final here at the Hampshire Bowl started after an hour-long delay due to rain. Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowled the first over of the day. It was also the first over in over 40 hours as the entire fourth day’s play was washed out.

Besides the fourth day, the first day was also washed out. The second and the third days were affected by bad light.

New Zealand were 102/2 after the end of Bumrah’s over. Kane Williamson (12) and Ross Taylor (0) were at the crease.

–IANS

kh/akm

