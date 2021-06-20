WTC final: India 211/7 at lunch on Day 3

Adv.

Southampton, June 20 (IANS) New Zealand bowlers ran through India’s middle-order, picking four wickets for 65 runs in the first session, to leave India on 211/7 at lunch on the third day of the World Test Championship final here at the Hampshire Bowl on Sunday.

Neither skipper Virat Kohli (44), nor his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (49) could complete their half-centuries as the Kiwis bowled a tight, disciplined line.

While Kohli was out leg-before to fall as the first wicket of the day, Rishabh Pant was caught in the slips for 4. Rahane then fell to a short delivery followed by R Ashwin who edged to slips after a quick 22. Ravindra Jadeja (batting 15) and Ishant Sharma (batting 2) were at the crease.

Adv.

The first day’s play was washed out while the second day’s play ended early due to bad light.

Brief scores (Lunch, Day 3): India 211/7 in 89 overs (A Rahane 49, V Kohli 44, R Sharma 34, K Jamieson 3/26, N Wagner 2/40)

–IANS

Adv.

kh/akm