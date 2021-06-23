WTC final: India bowled out for 170, NZ need 139 to win

Adv.

Southampton, June 23 (IANS) India have set New Zealand a target of 139 runs after they were bowled out for just 170 runs in the second innings here at the Hampshire Bowl on the sixth (reserve) day of the World Test Championship final on Wednesday.

India, who started the day at 64/2, lost three wickets — of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane — in the first session to go to lunch at 130/5.

Post lunch, however, they kept losing wickets as the tail failed to wag once again. Rishabh Pant, who was the innings top-scorer with 41 runs, was the last hope for India but he fell to a rash shot as the seventh wicket with the score on 156.

Brief scores: India 217 & 170 all out in 73 overs (R Sharma 30, R Pant 41, T Southee 4/48, T Boult 3/39, K Jamieson 2/30) vs New Zealand

249 all out in 99.2 overs.

New Zealand need 139 runs to win.

–IANS

kh/