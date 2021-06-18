WTC final: India include two spinners in the playing XI

Adv.

Southampton, June 17 (IANS) India will play two spinners and three fast bowlers in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand that begins on Friday here at the Hampshire Bowl.

Both Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin have been included while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma will comprise the pace bowling attack.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will bat at No. 6. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma.

