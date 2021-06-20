WTC final: India totter at 211/7 on Day 3 (Lunch)

Adv.

Southampton, June 20 (IANS) New Zealand bowlers ran through India’s middle-order, picking four wickets for 65 runs in the first session, to leave India tottering at 211/7 at lunch on the third day of the World Test Championship final here at the Hampshire Bowl on Sunday.

At the break, Ravindra Jadeja (batting 15) and Ishant Sharma (batting 2) were at the crease.

Neither skipper Virat Kohli (44), nor his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (49) could complete their half-centuries as the Kiwis bowled a tight, disciplined line.

While Kohli was out leg-before to fall as the first wicket of the day, Rishabh Pant was caught in the slips for four. Rahane then fell to a short delivery, followed by R Ashwin who edged to slips after a quick 22.

The first day’s play was washed out while second day’s play ended early due to bad light.

Brief scores (Lunch, Day 3): India 211/7 in 89 overs (A Rahane 49, V Kohli 44, R Sharma 34, Ravindra Jadeja batting 15, Ishant Sharma batting 2, K Jamieson 3/26, N Wagner 2/40)

–IANS

kh/qma