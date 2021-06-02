WTC final: Lack of Test match practice in Eng no worry: Kohli

Adv.

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Skipper Virat Kohli said on Tuesday that India will take field in World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in right frame of mind and will not be bothered by the lack of Test match practice, which their opponents will get in the two-Test series against England. He also shot down suggestions that the conditions will favour Kiwis.

“In the past we have landed in places three days prior in proper schedule and have had a hell of a series. It is all in the head. It is not the first time we are playing in England. We all know what the conditions are like. We don’t have any issues with even four practice sessions heading into the game,” he said at a press conference on the eve of the team’s departure for England.

–IANS

Adv.

kh/qma