WTC final: New Zealand 101/2, replying to India's 217 (Close)

Southampton, June 20 (IANS) New Zealand ended a truncated third day of the World Test Championship final against India on 101 for two wickets here on Sunday. India had scored 217 in their first innings. The day ended prematurely when dark clouds covered the Hampshire Bowl, making the visibility poor for play.

At close, captain Kane Williamson was batting on 12 (37 balls, 1×4). Devon Conway (54, 153 balls, 6x4s) was out just moments before the umpires decided that the light was not good enough for batsmen to carry on. New Zealand now trail India by 116 runs. R. Ashwin and Ishant Sharma took the two wickets.

Brief scores (Close, Day 3): India: 217 all out in 92.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 49, Virat Kohli 44, Rohit Sharma 34, Kyle Jamieson 5/31, Neil Wagner 2/40, Trent Boult 2/47) New Zealand: 101/2 wkts in 49 overs (Devon Conway 54, Tom Latham 30, Kane Williamson batting 12)

–IANS

