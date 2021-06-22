WTC final: New Zealand 135/5 at lunch on Day 5 vs India

Adv.

Southampton, June 22 (IANS) India made quick inroads in the first session of play on Day 5, reducing New Zealand to 135/5 in 72 overs in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Hampshire Bowl here on Tuesday.

Starting the day on 101/2, Mohammed Shami accounted for Ross Taylor (11) and BJ Watling (1), while Ishant Sharma took the wicket of Henry Nicholls to leave New Zealand struggling.

Skipper Kane Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme were at the crease.

Earlier, the fifth day’s play started after an hour-long delay due to rain. Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowled the first over of the day. It was also the first over in over 40 hours as the entire fourth day’s play was washed out.

Besides the fourth day, the first day was also washed out. The second and the third days were affected by bad light.

Brief scores: India Ist innings 217. New Zealand Ist innings 135/5 (Tom Latham 30, Devon Conway 54).

–IANS

akm/