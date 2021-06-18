WTC final: Rain stops, umpires to inspect field at 7.30 pm IST

Adv.

Southampton, June 18 (IANS) Umpires will inspect the Hampshire Bowl outfield at 3 pm local time (7.30 pm IST) after rain, which had washed away the first session of World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, stopped and the ground staff got into action.

The outfield is still wet and will take time to be cleared. The match, even if it resumes at the earliest, could see just over a session, though some people at the venue still seem doubtful that play would take place at all on the first day.

The loss of first day’s play could bring in the reserve day on June 23.

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who is commentating, tweeted, “To all those in India googling about weather, it is still windy and pouring in here. Rain Gods are not in mood to miss the first day! #WTCFinal.”

