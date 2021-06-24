WTC triumph makes up for 2019 World Cup final loss: Taylor

Adv.

Southampton, June 23 (IANS) New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor, who hit the winning runs in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final, called the title win after the eight-wicket victory over India as the “highlight” of his career.

“This would have to be the highlight of my career. At the start of my career, I felt we probably did not have the side to do this,” said Taylor, who had postponed his retirement two years ago.

The right-handed batsman had earlier said he would have retired had New Zealand lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2019. They lost to England in the final.

“It is still sinking in but it has been a couple of years coming. Lot of rain but the way the team fought from day one, to be out there in a crucial situation for a little bit, it’s something I’ll never forget,” said the 37-year-old who has played 107 Tests for New Zealand.

“But am sure, there are a few Kiwis waking up who will be very proud. There was a lot of pressure; it was nice to be standing up to it. The 2019 World Cup was something that was very tough for us at the time, but this makes up for that. Over time, it will sink in a little more.”

–IANS

kh/qma