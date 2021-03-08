ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

WTT Star Contender: Manika, Sathiyan in 2nd round

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Doha, March 8 (IANS) India’s Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran on Monday went through to the second round of the WTT Star Contender table tennis tournament in Doha.

Manika, ranked 63 in women’s singles, beat Chinese Taipei’s Hsien-Tzy Cheng 3-0. Manika held her own to beat her opponent in straight sets 11-5, 11-9, 11-9. The 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist will face Japanese world No. 3 Mima Ito in her round of 16 match on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, world No. 37 Gnanasekaran had a more tricky encounter against France’s 40th ranked Emmanuel Lebesson, winning the match 3-2. Gnanasekaran lost the first two games but then came back to take the match 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-4. He will face Japanese world No. 5 Harimoto Tomokazu in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Achanta Sharath Kamal faces Puerto Rico’s Brian Afanador in his first round match. Kamal and Manika had earlier fallen short of qualification to the Doha event in the mixed doubles category, losing their second-round qualifier against Mexico’s Marcos Madrid and Yadira Silva.

–IANS

rkm/kr

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDjokovic breaks Federer's record for most weeks as world No. 1
Next articleLahiri to play at The Players Championship after Koepka withdraws
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

WTT Star Contender: Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra in 2nd rd

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Doha, March 8 (IANS) Ace paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Manika Batra started their campaign at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Read more
Sports

Seeds tumble at AITA under-18 National Ranking tennis

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 8 (IANS) It was a disastrous day for seeded players as the top seeds in the boys' and girls' categories tumbled...
Read more
Sports

Djokovic breaks Federer's record for most weeks as world No. 1

Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 8 (IANS) Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic on Monday set a record for most weeks at No. 1 in the 48-year...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

WTT Star Contender: Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra in 2nd rd

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Doha, March 8 (IANS) Ace paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Manika Batra started their campaign at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...

6-member archery team picked for World Cups

Indian men beat Britain 3-2 in final hockey match

Football Delhi starts 'Gift A Ball' drive for poor girls

Seeds tumble at AITA under-18 National Ranking tennis

South Africa names teams for new domestic cricket structure

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021