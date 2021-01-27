Xi says China to ensure Beijing Winter Olympics success

ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing, Jan 26 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that he believes that the Chinese side, with strong support from various parties, will complete all the preparation work as scheduled to ensure the Beijing Winter Olympics is a complete success.

Xi made the remarks during his telephone conversation with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi pointed out that since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, the IOC has taken the initiative to respond and made an all-out effort to safeguard the unity and stability of the Olympic Movement, making positive contributions to the global fight against Covid-19 and the steady and healthy development of the Olympic Movement.

Xi said that China appreciates the IOC’s active support for the country’s sports enterprise, and will continue supporting the IOC’s work, adding that China is willing to join the IOC and other countries in ensuring safe and smooth hosting of the Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing Winter Olympics, and contributing to an early victory for the international community over the pandemic, recovery of the world economy, and safeguarding the lives and health of the people of all countries.

Xi also stressed that China has taken the lead in putting its own epidemic under control and realizing economic recovery, creating favorable conditions for the smooth hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

China has strictly implemented prevention and control measures, overcome the impact of the epidemic, and actively promoted the steady progress of all preparation work, Xi said, adding that at present, the construction of venues and infrastructure for the Beijing Winter Olympics has achieved phased progress.

He also noted that the organization of the Games has been carried out in an orderly manner; the service guarantee for the Games is being conducted in an all-round way; publicity and promotion are warming up; in-depth international exchanges and cooperation are unfolding; and sustainable development and heritage work have seen remarkable progress.

China takes the preparation for the Beijing Winter Olympics as an opportunity to promote the popularization and development of ice and snow sports, Xi said, adding that Beijing, the only city in the world that has hosted the Summer and Winter Olympics, will make unique contributions to the international Olympic Movement.

For his part, Bach said under the strong leadership of Xi, China has made outstanding achievements in combating COVID-19, taken the lead in economic recovery and become an important engine for world economic recovery. He expressed sincere congratulations on China’s achievements.

With the great importance attached by the Chinese government and the strong support of the Chinese people, preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics have overcome the impact of the pandemic and are progressing smoothly, said Bach.

