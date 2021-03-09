Yadav a great role model for youngsters: Laxman

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Suryakumar Yadav is a great role model for youngsters because of the patience he has shown in his wait to get a call-up to the Indian team, said former India batsman VVS Laxman. Yadav has been picked in the Indian 19-member squad for their five-match T20I series against England which starts on March 12.

“He deserves it, I think he is a great role model for youngsters, especially in India; because they lose patience very quickly — all positive run getters in first class cricket expect (themselves) to get into the Indian team — but it is difficult,” Laxman said on Star Sports.

“There is so much of quality, so much of talent and so much of competition, but what did Suryakumar do? He goes back to first class cricket, scores runs for Mumbai, whenever he gets an opportunity for Mumbai Indians he is a positive run getter, plays in tough situations and wins the match and that’s what you expect from a player,” he further said.

The Indian team management and selectors came under significant criticism when Yadav, 30, was not picked for the T20I series against Australia last year despite his performances for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Laxman said that Yadav has forced selectors to pick him due to his performances.

“Ultimately there is a saying which my coach taught me early on, ‘If the selectors are not opening the door, break open the door!’ the only way you can do that is by your performance — we’re not sure if he will get to be in the playing XI but he definitely deserves a spot in the squad of that T20 Indian team,” said Laxman.

IANS

