Yale, Ritika reach finals of AITA U-14 event in Bengaluru

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, March 24 (IANS) The amazing run of Channemallikarjuna Yale and Ritika Ravi extended through the semi-finals of the All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) Under-14 Champions Series (CS) 7 tennis tournament being played at the Srinath Academy of Tennis courts here.

In the semi-finals played here on Thursday, Yale accounted for one more seeded player, beating Ananth Krishnan (No.6) in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 to make it to the boys’ singles final.

- Advertisement -

Ritika, on the other hand, ousted fifth seed Isha Mohite, also in two sets, 6-4, 6-3 in the girls’ semi-finals.

In the boys’ singles final, Yale will meet fifth seed Ahil Ayaz, who overcame fourth seed M Diganth 6-4, 1-6, 6-1

- Advertisement -

Ritika will clash with second-seed Arzan Khorikawala, who was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over third seed Disha Kumar, in the girls’ singles final.

Results (prefix denotes seeding)

- Advertisement -

Boys’ U-14 (semis): 5-Ahil Ayaz bt 4-M Diganth 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; Channemallikarjuna Yale bt 6-Ananth Krishnan 6-1, 6-4.

Girls’ U-14 (semis): Ritika Ravi bt 5-Isha Mohite 6-4, 6-3; 2-Arzan Khorikawala bt 3-Disha Kumar 6-1, 6-1.

–IANS

bsk