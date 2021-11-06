'You took care of me like your son', Pant pays heartfelt tribute to Tarak Sinha

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) India’s wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant paid a heartfelt tribute to decorated cricket coach Tarak Sinha, who breathed his last here on Saturday morning after a prolonged illness.

Dronacharya Awardee Sinha, 71, who has given India and Delhi cricket so many gems, was battling lung cancer for a while, and recently, he had a multi-organ failure. He was a bachelor and is survived by his sister and hundreds of students.

Condoling his death, Pant, who is currently in the UAE with the Indian cricket team for the Men’s T20 World Cup, said that Sinha took care of him as his son.

“My mentor, coach, motivator, my biggest critic, and my greatest fan. You took care of me like your son, I am devastated. You will always be with me whenever I walk out onto the field. My heartfelt condolences & prayers. May your soul rest in peace, Tarak sir,” tweeted Pant.

Notably, the star wicketkeeper-batsman was one of Sinha’s brightest wards at Delhi’s Sonnet Cricket Club.

Affectionately known as ‘Ustaad Ji’, Sinha trained cricketers across generations at The Sonnet Club which acted as Delhi’s supply line. While he coached his wards, he was also credited for spotting talents at an early age and giving them the right kind of coaching required to shape their careers.

The revered coach has produced cricketers like Surender Khanna, Randhir Singh, Raman Lamba, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, KP Bhaskar, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra, and Rishabh Pant.

Earlier, many Indian cricketers including Sinha’s former students took to Twitter to pay their tributes.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag said Sinha’s values helped Indian cricket immensely.

“Feel a lot of pain on the demise of Ustaad ji #TarakSinha. He was one of the rare coaches who gave India more than a dozen Test Cricketers & the values he inculcated in his students helped Indian cricket immensely. Condolences to his family and students. Om Shanti,” said Sehwag in a tweet.

One of Sinha’s students and India opener Shikhar Dhawan also paid his tribute.

“Rip Tarik Sir,” wrote Dhawan on Instagram along with a picture of Sinha.

His other former student and now a popular commentator Aakash Chopra said the service of the noted coach to Indian cricket will be remembered.

“Ustaad Ji is no more. Dronacharya Awardee. Coach to over a dozen India Test cricketers. And scores of first-class cricketers. Both men and women. Without any institutional help. Your service to Indian cricket will be remembered, sir. May your soul R I P Om Shanti,” said Chopra in a tweet.

Meanwhile, former Indian women cricketer Anjum Chopra also condoled Sinha’s demise.

“The Coach! Mr. Tarak Sinha. The nursery of Sonnet Cricket club has seen many international and domestic players (men and women) make their mark. The guide, mentor, coach… May you rest in peace sir. #MyCoach,” tweeted Anjum.

–IANS

avn/bsk