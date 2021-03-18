ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Young boxers need amateur experience before turning pro: Goyat

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

By Navneet Singh

Goa, March 18 (IANS) Haryana’s professional boxer Neeraj Goyat says that the unregulated Indian pro boxing circuit is hampering the careers of several young boxers in the country.

“Some state-level boxers are being lured into the pro circuit, which is not a good thing in the long run. Turning pro in the formative years isn’t good. Instead of shaping the careers of young boxers, some officials are doing more damage by luring them into professional boxing,” he told IANS on the eve of his undercard bout on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only a few like Vijender Singh, who fight the showpiece bouts, can make money through professional boxing. The rest, involved in undercard bouts, like Goyat are struggling to make money.

Goyat says junior-level boxers should fight as amateurs for 5-7 years to gain experience of the ring craft before plunging into the pro circuit.

“There is no proper training set-up for professional boxing in India where the emphasis is on grooming amateur boxers. Some countries like Mexico have a different set-up where young boxers train on professional lines from the beginning of their careers. But in India there are hardly good coaches to train the youngsters for professional bouts,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goyat, 29, had turned pro after missing the cut for the 2012 London Olympic Games. Since then, he has travelled across USA, Canada and New Zealand but couldn’t get as much mileage as Beijing Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh.

However, he hasn’t lost hope. “It is an uphill battle on the pro circuit. Some are lucky, but I’m waiting for the right opportunity,” he added.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

nns/kr

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePCB hopes India will visit Pak in 2023 for Asia Cup
Next articleVijender bout gives boxing fillip in football-crazy Goa
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Vijender bout gives boxing fillip in football-crazy Goa

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghGoa, March 18 (IANS) Boxing isn't popular in Goa where football is the passion. There are only three boxing rings in...
Read more
Sports

Nikhat beats world champ at Bosphorous Boxing tournament

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Istanbul, March 18 (IANS) Boxer Nikhat Zareen beat reigning world champion Paltceva Ekaterina to enter women's 51kg quarter-finals...
Read more
Sports

To maintain weight before bout, Vijender goes on liquid diet

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghGoa, March 17 (IANS) Professional boxer Vijender Singh of India will have a liquid diet on Wednesday night before...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

4th T20I: England win toss, choose to bowl (Toss)

4th T20I: Chahal replaced by Rahul Chahar, Kishan injured (lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth T20I against India on Thursday at the Narendra...

Coaches seek leeway for players as BCCI suspends junior events

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The BCCI's decision to postpone age-group tournaments - possibly a suspension this year - due to Covid-19 has...

Vijender bout gives boxing fillip in football-crazy Goa

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghGoa, March 18 (IANS) Boxing isn't popular in Goa where football is the passion. There are only three boxing rings in...

Young boxers need amateur experience before turning pro: Goyat

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghGoa, March 18 (IANS) Haryana's professional boxer Neeraj Goyat says that the unregulated Indian pro boxing circuit is hampering the careers of...

PCB hopes India will visit Pak in 2023 for Asia Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Karachi, March 18 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hoping India will visit Pakistan when it hosts the 2023 Asia Cup. PCB chairman...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates