Zahan Setalvad secures top spot in 3rd round of equestrian trials for 2022 Asiad

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Mumbai’s Zahan Setalvad has secured the top spot in the third round of the equestrian trials for 2022 Asian Games, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25.

The third trials of equestrian team and individual selection took place from January 12-16 at the Amateur Riders Club at Mahalakshmi race course here.

- Advertisement -

Athletes aged 16 and above participated in the event. Organised by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), athletes from across Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata along with the host city Mumbai, took part in the trials which had two rounds for teams and individuals to qualify.

There were two rounds of show jumping being held for the team and individual qualification. On January 13, the show jumping of 1.40 m was organised for the team qualification and on January 16, the show jumping of 1.50 m were organised for individual qualification.

- Advertisement -

On January 13, in the 1.40m show jumping category event, Setalvad secured first position while riding on Caprice with one penalty committed by him.

Zahan finished his rounds in 68.30 seconds. Sehaj Singh Virk and Kirat Singh Nagra rode on their horses Laila Lardanos and Little Joe positioned 2nd and 3rd respectively, as they finished their rounds in 70.59 and 71.28 seconds.

- Advertisement -

On January 16, in the 1.50 m show jumping category event, Setalvad again secured top position riding on his horse El Capitan.

Zahan committed 4 penalties in his part of rounds and finished them in 76.94seconds. The 2nd and 3rd rank were awarded to Kaevaan Setalvad and Kirat Singh Nagra who rode on their horses Alasdair and Little Joe by finishing their set of rounds in 76.77 and 80.22 seconds respectively.

“I am very happy with my performance in the 3rd trial held in Mumbai. I was fortunate enough to get a team as well as an individual qualification. Hopefully I can keep replicating these results and do well in China,” said Setalvad.

–IANS

cs