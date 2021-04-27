Zampa, Richardson to fly home via Doha after midnight

Adv.

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Stranded in India after the Australian government on Tuesday suspended all direct flights from the country, Royal Challengers Bangalore duo Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson will fly out from Mumbai on April 28 just after midnight.

The two Aussies, who decided to leave the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), will return home via Doha like their Aussie teammate Andrew Tye did a couple of days back.

The Australian government suspended all flights from India in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country that is currently hosting the IPL.

“Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are in Mumbai. They will be leaving for Australia via Doha after midnight on April 28 (Wednesday),” confirmed an official to IANS.

Their departure could also open up an avenue for the other Aussie cricketers seeking to return home.

While the Australian government has refused to bring them back since it was the players’ private trip and not part of Australian cricket team tour, Mumbai Indians’ Aussie batsman Chris Lynn has asked Cricket Australia to arrange a chartered flight since the cricket board takes 10 per cent of the money earned by the players from the IPL.

Cricket Australia have, however, not committed themselves on anything except for promising to liaise with the government and keeping in touch with the players.

If the situation gets worse and doesn’t improve, most players will return via Doha like Zampa, Richardson and Tye.

MI pace bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has expressed interest in staying back but he said that if things come to worst, he will be flying back via Doha.

–IANS

kh/arm