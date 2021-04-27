Zimbabwe pick 5 uncapped players for Tests vs Pakistan

Adv.

Harare, April 26 (IANS) Zimbabwe have picked five uncapped players in their 16-member squad for the two-Test series against Pakistan. The series begins on April 29.

Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba and Tanaka Chivanga are the uncapped players to get an opportunity to play in Test matches.

Pace bowler Jongwe had helped Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in the second T20 International last week with a four-wicket haul. He picked nine wickets in the recently-concluded three-T20I series.

Brendon Taylor, who missed the Test series against Afghanistan, but returned for the last two T20Is comes into the squad for the Test matches.

Sikandar Raza hasn’t been included in the squad since he is undergoing treatment for bone marrow infection.

Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami and Brandon Mavuta are the others to miss out.

The first Test will be played between April 29 and May 3 while the second Test will be played between May 7 and 11.

Zimbabwe squad: Williams Sean (captain), Chakabva Regis, Chisoro Tendai, Chivanga Tanaka, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Roy, Kasuza Kevin, Masakadza Wellington, Masvaure Prince, Musakanda Tarisai, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor, Shumba Milton, Taylor Brendan, Tiripano Donald.

–IANS

kh/