Zimbabwe surprise Bangladesh, win 2nd T20I by 23 runs

Harare, July 23 (IANS) Zimbabwe surprised Bangladesh in the second T20 International, winning by 23 runs to stay alive in the three-match series. The victory was also the first for the hapless Zimbabweans who had lost five internationals to the tourists before Friday.

Batting first, Zimbabwe made 166/6 in 20 overs with opener Wessley Madhevere scoring 73 off 57 deliveries. Ryan Burl made 34 off 19 towards the end.

In response, pace bowlers Luke Jongwe (3/31), who is eyeing a place in the Indian Premier League, and Wellington Masakadza (3/20) helped the host bowl out Bangladesh for just 143 in 19.5 overs. Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara took two wickets each to provide support.

The Bangladesh innings could never take off as the visitors were reduced to 68/6 quite early.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 166/6 in 20 overs (W Madhevere 73, R Burl 34 not out, S Islam 3/33) beat Bangladesh 143 all out in 19.5 overs (S Hossain 29, L Jongwe 3/31, W Masakadza 3/20).

–IANS

