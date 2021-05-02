134 mn 5G smartphones sold globally in Q1 2021

Adv.

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The global 5G smartphone shipments soared a massive 458 per cent (YoY) from 24 million units in Q1 2020 to a record 133.9 million in Q1 this year, as rapid adoption of the technology in China is powering demand for 5G smartphones.

Apple (5G leader with 30 per cent market share) and the trio of OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi benefitted most as the demand exploded in China, according to a report by market intelligence firm Strategy Analytics.

Samsung held a 13 per cent market share in 5G smartphone shipments globally in Q1 2021. The South Korean company shipped 17 million 5G smartphones globally in Q1 2021, up from 8.3 million in Q1 2020.

OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi closed on Apple capturing 16 per cent, 14 per cent and 12 per cent global market share in the quarter, respectively.

“Huge demand in China, a strong push from Apple iPhone, and a wave of value priced Android models fuelled a record quarter for 5G smartphone shipments,” said Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics.

Apple shipped a record 40.4 million 5G iPhones worldwide in Q1 2021, building on its strong performance of 52 million shipments globally in Q4 2020.

“Apple iPhone is the clear 5G leader with a 30 per cent 5G smartphone market share globally in the quarter. Apple iPhone 12 5G is proving wildly popular across China, Europe and the United States, due to its sleek hardware design and surprisingly competitive pricing,” said Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics.

OPPO captured 16 per cent global 5G smartphone market share in Q1 2021, more than doubling its share from 7 per cent in Q1 2020.

Vivo increased its global 5G smartphone share in Q1 2021, up 646 per cent YoY on volumes of 19.4 million, taking 3rd place in global 5G smartphone shipments for the quarter.

Xiaomi rounded out the top-5 global 5G smartphone vendors on volumes of 16.6 million 5G smartphones shipped, up from 2.5 million in Q1 2020, and capturing 12 per cent market share, the report said.

–IANS

na/