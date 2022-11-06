scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

15 Indian robotic surgeons to showcase procedures at global symposium in US

By Glamsham Bureau

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (IANS) Fifteen eminent robotic surgeons from India will present procedures created by them at a global symposium in Miami in the US on November 19, attended by participants from 20 countries.

Organised by Michigan-headquartered robotic surgery evangelist Vattikuti Foundation, the symposium will have over 100 specialist oncology surgeons representing the fields of orthopaedics, gastroenterology, gynaecology, urology, head and neck surgery, sharing their experiences in performing successful cancer interventions and devising innovative procedures.

“While a surgical robot uses technology to improve patient outcomes several fold it is surgeons who continuously innovate to create procedures with better outcomes. This is precisely why the symposium presents an opportunity to learn from eminent robotic surgeons, we call ‘humans at the cutting edge of technology,'” said Dr Mahendra Bhandari, CEO, Vattikuti Foundation.

In addition to India, surgeons from Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the US will present procedures created by them using the surgical robots as well as joint replacement.

These innovative procedures for soft tissue cancers and joint replacement surgeries will be assessed to generate new standards of care based on improved patient outcomes.

The highlight of the symposium will be a session on how surgical precision improves patient outcomes by Dr Mani Menon, Chief of Strategy and Innovation, Department of Urology, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York; Dr Alex Mottrie, Head of Urology, OLV Hospital, Aaist, Belgium, Dr Alberto Piana, Clinical Research Fellow, Fundacio Puigvert, Barcelona, Spain and Dr Ash Tewari, Professor and Chairman of Urology, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York.

The winners of first K.S. International Robotic Surgery Innovation competition will be given their cash awards at the event, said the Foundation.

Robotic surgeons from the US, India and Spain were named the top three winners in the KS International Robotic Surgery Innovation competition in September.

The Detroit-based Foundation has also awarded one-year Vattikuti fellowships to over 50 specialist surgeons with post-graduate qualifications in surgery.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Defeat to Netherlands the worst of my coaching career: South Africa coach Boucher
Next article
T20 World Cup: Pant replaces Karthik as India win toss, elect to bat first against Zimbabwe
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Nikki Tamboli

Kajal Aggarwal

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Avika Gor

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US