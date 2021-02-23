20% of Indian firms to adopt connected Cloud strategies by 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Enterprises in India are leveraging cloud for objectives beyond business continuity and cost and about 20 per cent of organisations in the country will adopt connected Cloud strategies by 2023, an IDC report said on Tuesday.

By 2024, over 50 per cent of enterprises will replace outdated operational models with cloud-centric models that facilitate rather than inhibit organisational collaboration, resulting in better business outcomes.

“The new normal will witness some of the temporary shifts become permanent like hybrid workforce, customer interactions, among others,” said Rishu Sharma, Principal Analyst, Cloud and AI, IDC India.

“As businesses prioritise resiliency, agility, and efficiency, they will adopt cloud-native architectures, that allow them to cater to the customer and end-user demands swiftly”.

Early adopters of cloud and digital technologies have witnessed the least impact on their business operations during the pandemic.

Through 2023, all enterprises struggle with app modernisation and data integration across Cloud silos.

To gain business agility, enterprises will commit to modernizing over half of their existing applications by 2025, through use of turnkey cloud-native development and deployment services.

“Cloud continues to be the underpinning platform for digital transformation initiatives and has therefore seen an acceleration in demand. Enterprise applications and software that support and align with organizations’ digital transformation strategy are critical investments,” said Swapnil Shende, Senior Market Analyst, Artificial Intelligence, IDC India.

Organisations are planning increased investments in cloud infrastructure and platforms as it aids in faster and more effective ways of application development, the report said.

