23 km green corridor in Delhi saves life of BSF constable

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday created a 23 km green corridor in the city from Jasola to Rajendra Place, to help transport a cadaveric liver.

The liver was transported from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Jasola to BLK-Max Hospital in Rajendra Place, through the 23 km stretch in just 22 minutes.

The liver donated by a 70-year-old male patient who suffered intracranial haemorrhage resulting in brain death, was transplanted to a 42-year-old BSF constable from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh at BLK.

“We are happy to report that in a surgery that lasted almost seven hours, we managed to give a new lease of life to a 42-year-old male BSF constable, who had been waiting for the transplant for long,” Dr Abhideep Chaudhary, Senior Director & HOD, HPB Surgery & Liver Transplantation, BLK, said in a statement.

The constable was suffering from end stage liver disease with jaundice, ascites (abnormal build-up of fluid in the abdomen), hepatic encephalopathy (decline in brain function due to severe liver disease) and recurrent gastrointestinal bleeding.

“He was admitted in our hospital since May 21 this year in a state of ‘liver coma’. The patient was in a critical state, however, none of his family members were a match for donation,” Chaudhary said. The patient is recovering well, the doctor said.

“We remain indebted to the family of the donor who decided to serve critical patients even in their time of loss. Organ donation can save so many precious lives and I really hope that everyone embraces this cause. We would also like to thank all authorities concerned like NOTTO, and the Delhi Police for taking swift action and making this possible,” he added.

–IANS

