29 lakh PCs shipped in India in Q4, Dell pips HP as leader: IDC

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Driven by the demand from e-learning and remote working, the India traditional PC market inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations grew 27 per cent year-over-year to hit 29 lakh shipments in the fourth quarter of 2020, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Thursday.

Dell Technologies replaced HP in the top position in the overall PC market, as its shipments grew 57.1 per cent YoY in the October-December quarter, showed the data from IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Overall, in the India PC market, notebooks grew 62.1 per cent YoY to contribute more than three-fourths of total shipments in the quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rise in demand led to a 74.1 per cent and 14.1 per cent annual growth in the consumer and enterprise segments, respectively.

The data showed that 2020 ended as the biggest year for notebooks with 7.9 million units shipments during the year.

Had the industry not been challenged by the component shortages, notebook shipments could have been much higher during the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The massive demand in the consumer segment driven by online learning led the exceptional performance of notebooks,” Bharath Shenoy, Market Analyst, PC Devices, IDC India, said in a statement.

“Likewise, gaming notebook PCs were one of the fastest-growing categories, further proof of the growing importance of gaming in the country.”

Contrary to this, desktop shipments saw a decline of 33.2 per cent in 2020 as companies reduced their spending on fixed computing devices and preferred mobile devices to manage their operations remotely.

ADVERTISEMENT

This led to a 6.4 per cent decline for the overall PC market in 2020, IDC said.

“The market saw demand across the price bands and concluded the biggest fourth-quarter shipments for notebooks in India. However, the severe supply challenges for entry-level CPUs and panels restricted the growth, as supply remains much lower than the current demand in the country,” Shenoy added.

During Q4, Dell Technologies registered 57.1 per cent YoY growth to capture 27.5 per cent share of the India PC market. It also led the commercial segment with a share of 32.7 per cent resulting in 15.2 per cent YoY growth.

Dell’s consumer shipments registered 159.1 per cent YoY growth and maintained the lead for the second position in the category.

HP secured the second position with a 26.7 per cent share with 8.8 per cent YoY growth in Q4.

However, HP remained the leader for the full year of 2020.

Lenovo slipped to the third position as its share dropped to 18.4 per cent in Q4 from 21.7 per cent in Q3.

Acer Group retained the fourth position with a 8.5 per cent market share in Q4, while ASUS maintained the fifth position with a share of 6.4 per cent as it grew an impressive 183.6 per cent YoY during the quarter, IDC said.

“2021 will give another opportunity to the vendors to leverage the missed prospects due to supply constraints in 2020,” said Jaipal Singh, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

“So far, consumer demand does not seem to be abating anytime soon, and enterprises also continue to place fresh orders.”

–IANS

gb/bg