World Technology

3 in 4 workers want flexible remote work to continue: Microsoft

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) As Microsoft plans to reopen its US-based headquarters and nearby campuses from March 29, a new survey by the tech giant revealed on Tuesday that 73 per cent of workers want flexible remote work options to continue globally, as hybrid work is set to become the next great disruption.

Remote job postings on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has increased more than five times during the pandemic.

“Over 40 per cent of the global workforce is considering leaving their employer this year and 46 per cent are planning to move now that they can work remotely,” according to the Microsoft’s ‘2021 Work Trend Index’.

“The choices you make today will impact your organisation for years to come. It’s a moment that requires clear vision and a growth mindset,” says Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365.

“These decisions will impact everything from how you shape culture, to how you attract and retain talent, to how you can better foster collaboration and innovation,” he added.

Time spent in meetings has more than doubled globally and over 40 billion more emails were delivered in the month of February of this year compared to last year.

“Collaboration trends in Microsoft Teams and Outlook suggest our networks have contracted but hybrid work will revive them,” the survey noted.

Nearly 40 per cent of those surveyed said they feel more comfortable bringing their full selves to work than before the pandemic and one in six have cried with a colleague this year.

The ‘2021 Work Trend Index’ outlined findings from a study of more than 30,000 people in 31 countries and analyses trillions of aggregate productivity and labour signals across Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn.

“This is the time for business leaders to take the opportunity to access to different skills and talent not previously available to them,” said Karin Kimbrough, Chief Economist, LinkedIn.

–IANS

na/

