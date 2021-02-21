ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

3D biopsies to better understand brain tumours

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Madrid, Feb 21 (IANS) Researchers have obtained a highly accurate recreation of human glioblastoma’s features using a novel 3D microscopy analysis.

The study, published in the journal Acta Neuropathologica Communications, provides new information to help with the diagnose, by finding therapeutical targets and designing immunotherapeutical strategies.

This new analysis of 3D images and quantitative data “will help to appreciate from within how the tumor is built in its full dimensionality, and to identify where different cell types are located,” explained researcher George Paul Cribaro from the Universitat AutAnoma de Barcelona.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It provides more complete information than the usual 2D analyses performed for neuropathological diagnosis,” Cribaro added.

With this new approach, the research team showed the alterations in tumour blood vessels, and that these vascular wall abnormalities do not hinder the entrance of lymphocytes T (potential defense against tumoral cells), which is relevant for the design and use of immunotherapies targeting malignant cells.

Moreover, the images allow the tumour to be differentiated into two areas, the tumor tissue properly speaking, and the stroma, which gives support to the tumor, in which there are different immunological microenvironments, the team said.A

ADVERTISEMENT

The work provides a set of resource images that will facilitate the understanding of the complexity of this tumor, showing some aspects to be considered when designing new therapeutic approaches.

–IANS

vc/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleA14 Bionic in iPhone 12 brings true-to-life images to the fore
Next articleWhat will happen to users who don't agree to WhatsApp's privacy changes
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

What will happen to users who don't agree to WhatsApp's privacy...

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, Feb 21 (IANS) If you don't agree to WhatsApp's new privacy policy update, you will be able to receive calls and...

A14 Bionic in iPhone 12 brings true-to-life images to the fore

Nature sanitizes 41.7 mn ton of human waste every year: Study

Depression, loneliness peaking in college students: Report

Depression, loneliness peaking in college students: Report

Xiaomi reportedly planning to build its own car

Xiaomi reportedly planning to build its own car

How longevity gene protects brain stem cells from stress

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021