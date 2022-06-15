3D geospatial solutions provider Genesys raises Rs 250 cr

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Homegrown 3D mapping content and geospatial solutions provider Genesys International on Wednesday announced it has raised Rs 250 crore (about $32 million) in equity led by Malabar India Fund.

The money would be utilised towards accelerating the company’s ‘3D Digital Twin Content’ programme launched by Niti Aayog to create a state-of-the-art mapping content for India as part of new geospatial policy, it said in a statement.

Genesys was the first company in the country to launch the street imagery immersive content for all major cities, along with an all-India vector map.

The Genesys constellation is now India’s largest sensor constellation capable of acquiring terrestrial, oblique and aerial imagery at high speeds and accuracy.

“This investment will be a key catalyst post the new Indian geospatial policy which has given a major fillip to our capabilities. We believe we will help leapfrog India’s map ecosystem,” Sajid Malik, Chairman and MD of the Genesys International.

The company recently filed for two patents for the 3D mapping environment.

“We are excited about Genesys’ mapping content and integration capabilities and the opportunities that the Indian digital infrastructure will provide in the years to come,” said Sumeet Nagar, Malabar’s Managing Partner.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Genesys has a team of more than 2,000 professionals working on several complex advanced mapping content.

–IANS

na/