ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

3rd gen Apple AirPods leak reveals new design, ANC support

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 22 (IANS) Apple is reportedly working on its third-generation AirPods and now, a new report claims that it will feature a flat edge with a slight change in the placement of the devices sensors.

The image, shared by 52audio, showcases both ?AirPods? and the charging case for what the site claims to be the third iteration of the wireless earbuds.

It also claims that the next-generation AirPods may come with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The third-generation AirPods will feature the same design as the current AirPods Pro with Apple’s H1 chip at the core housed in a new system in a package (SiP) enclosure.

A South Korean supplier is developing the AirPods’ new SiP used for the H1 chip, which is said to be a “simple square shape,” in contrast to the AirPods Pro SiP, which is “round-shaped like a mouse.”

In terms of pricing, the new AirPods will be 20 per cent cheaper at launch than the current AirPods Pro’s $249 asking price which rounds out to around $200.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, quality tests for the new AirPods’ system-in-package (SiP) are reportedly starting before the end of this year while their production is expected to start in early 2021.

Rumours that Apple is working on third-generation AirPods for launch in the first half of next year first surfaced in April 2020 in a note to investors by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

wh/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnurag Basu: Using freedom of creativity & misusing it
Next articleDell opens global innovation facility in Singapore, 1st outside US
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

'Mythic Quest' season 2 to hit Apple TV+ on May 7

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, Feb 22 (IANS) Apple has confirmed that its popular comedy series on Apple TV+ 'Mythic Quest' will return for season 2...

Not all Covid patients have enough antibodies: Musk-led study

Dell opens global innovation facility in Singapore, 1st outside US

Hackers slip mysterious malware into 30K Apple Macs

FB, Google, Microsoft adopt Australian misinformation code

Apple unlikely to host 'AirTags' launch event on March 16

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021