45 exhibitors to display latest gadgets at 4th India Boat & Marine Show

Kochi, March 21 (IANS) The 4th edition of India Boat & Marine Show (IBMS), which has become the country’s premier boat and marine industry-related expo, will see 45 exhibitors displaying their latest gadgets at the Bolgatty Palace event centre near here from March 25 to 27.

Joseph Kuraikose, one of the organisers of the expo, said that Kerala has been the maritime gateway to south India with a very long coastline.

“Kochi has always kept its doors open to the maritime industry, and on account of this it has fuelled the growth of the town as a maritime hub and hence the event is held here,” said Kuriakose.

At the exhibition, a full range of stakeholders from the recreational and leisure boating market, including speed boats, engines, navigational and other systems and equipment, along with supply and service providers, will be on display.

“The event will not just be about boats and marine equipment, but will cover all water sports and related activities. Forty-five exhibitors will display their products and services at the expo, and we expect more than 3,500 visitors from across the region,” added Kuriakose.

Apart from the display of gadgets, a B2B meet will focus on the vendor development programme (VDP) for the various PSUs, including defence establishments, shipyards, ports and other agencies involved in these sectors from across the country.

The VDP will focus on the products and services that can be offered by the MSMEs to the various PSUs and agencies in this sector.

–IANS

sg/arm