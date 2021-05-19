52% of students want to opt for tech as career: Report

Adv.

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) As India recently celebrated the National Technology Day on May 11, a new survey released on Wednesday indicates that 52 per cent of Indian students are interested in building a career in technology.

According to the online learning platform Brainly, an overwhelming majority of students (72 per cent) said that tech-based subjects such as product engineering, data analytics and coding should be a part of the school curriculum.

Another 47 per cent of students decisively said that studying technologies has become critical irrespective of anyone’s stream.

Adv.

“Technology can be learned the best if it is taught with real-world examples in a fun-learning manner. It’s good to see that so many students in India have developed a keen interest in learning technological concepts,” Rajesh Bysani, Chief Product Officer, Brainly, said in a statement.

“Students are heading towards a digital future and must be provided with a favorable environment to explore technology. Hence, it is important to encourage them to follow a skill-oriented learning approach,” he added.

More than half of the students (54 per cent) said that they had enrolled themselves in tech-related courses during the lockdown, the survey indicates, which included over 1,500 participants.

Adv.

Brainly has a community of more than 350 million students, parents and teachers who drive collaborative learning.

While the platform has more than 55 million users from India, a large portion of its user base is also spread across the US, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil and Poland among others.

–IANS

Adv.

vc/vd