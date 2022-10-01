5G to transform economic landscape of India, say industry leaders

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) 5G will open new avenues for manufacturing, healthcare, education, R&D, gaming and smart city projects by integrating with new-age technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), machine-to-machine learning, drones, AI and big data analytics, industry leaders said here on Saturday.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving 5G to the country at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022, telecom operators have geared up to provide high-speed services from this Diwali that are poised to transform consumer experiences.

“We will see a multifaceted impact in terms of creating opportunities for people and businesses that have the potential to completely change the economic landscape of India,” said Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, DG, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

“With a goal of reaching a $5 trillion economy by 2025, 5G is the roadmap for the socio-economic development and future prosperity of our nation,” Kochhar added.

The IMC 2022 is being jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the COAI.

Sanjay Malik, SVP and Head of India Market, Nokia said that our global experience in 5G rollouts shows that “we will provide a strong impetus to socioeconomic growth and industrial development, contributing to the GDP and mission of Digital Bharat”.

Launching the 5G service, Modi spoke about the benefits of 5G in India and how the service will help the country’s technological revolution.

Puneet Gupta, Managing Director and VP India/Saarc, NetApp, said that they are increasingly seeing players in the technology industry and business community invest in building edge-computing environments to support AI-driven IoT.

“The advances it will bring – everything from self-driving cars and smart cities, to connected healthcare and industrial IoT, will truly revolutionise every sector and open new avenues for businesses across regions,” Gupta emphasised.

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said that more than just seamless connectivity and fast speed, 5G technology is going to revolutionise businesses and industries, enhancing advancements, and innovation and R&D, while also improving customer experiences.

According to experts, numerous opportunities will arise for the skilled workforce in India as the demand for 5G services rises.

“For an estimate, in FY2021-2022, around 36,000 competent workers were needed in India for 5G and allied technologies. Due to the increased use of internet services and apps, the demand for better telecom networks, and currently the implementation of 5G network, this gap will only widen,” said Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council.

