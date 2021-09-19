5G will revolutionise future of online gaming: Experts

- Advertisement -

By Vivek Singh Chauhan

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) As India is getting ready to embrace the 5G technology, the next-generation cellular network will not only open new opportunities in public safety and businesses, but will also have a major impact on online gaming, industry experts said on Sunday.

The experts feel that 5G might lead to a dynamic shift in how and what types of video games are played.

“With the multi-faceted transformation power of 5G, the future of multi-player gaming will witness a turbo-boost,” Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told IANS.

“The high-speeds, ultra-high bandwidth and ultra-low latency of mmWave5G will enable the creation of truly disruptive, richer and inherently more immersive gaming experiences that support realistic life-like graphics,” Ram added.

Ram mentioned that the 5G future will enable gamers to embrace cloud gaming, enabling them to enjoy premium gaming experiences anytime, anywhere on their smart personal devices, without the need for investing in gaming hardware.

The experts also emphasised that 5G could be the answer to Cloud-based gaming’s latency problem.

“Out of all the tech transitions, we believe 5G will fundamentally change the way we experience games,” said Tarun Pathak, Director, Counterpoint Research.

“High bandwidth and low latency will enable many use cases and makes case do developers to go for high-performance gaming,” he added.

The Indian online gaming market is on a strong growth path with more than 300 million gamers in the country.

“Gaming is now graphics intensive and with immersive experience through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), it needs faster and low latency network to support and offer a seamless experience. That’s where 5G again becomes critical,” Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst, techARC, told IANS.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme, and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe, also emphasised that AR and VR, which are the key use cases of 5G, will lead to more immersive gaming, blurring the lines between real and virtual.

He also mentioned that while the network has its inherent strengths, smartphones with powerful 5G processors will also act as growth drivers.

“Superior octa-core processors with a clock speed up to 2.4 GHz ensure that users reach peak performance while gaming,” Sheth said.

“Advanced, nanoscale processors can power long and intensive gaming sessions, with much more CPU performance, faster graphics and reduced power consumption,” he noted.

(Vivek Singh Chauhan can be contacted at vivek.c@ians.in)

–IANS

